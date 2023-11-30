The Chaminade University women’s volleyball team swept San Francisco State in the NCAA Division II women’s tournament 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 on Thursday afternoon in San Bernardino, Calif.

Chaminade improved to 30-3 overall and advanced to Friday’s West Regional semifinals, where it will play Cal State Los Angeles at 3 p.m. HST.

On Thursday, the Silverswords were led by outside hitter Greta Corti, who had a double-double of a match-high 17 kills and 10 digs to go with her two service aces.

Friday’s match between the Silverswords and Golden Eagles will air on the NCAA’s website via pay-per-view.