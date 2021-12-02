Chaminade volleyball’s historic season comes to an end in first round of NCAA DII Regionals

Chaminade Lady Swords won a program record 27 matches this season, but they could not make it 28 in the first round of the DII NCAA Regionals, losing to Central Washington in 4 sets.

The region’s 3rd ranked Swords won the first set 25-17, then proceeded to lose the next three to #6 CWU. The 2nd set was the turning point, dropping it 26-24.

Junior Annah Rivera led Chaminade with 10 kills, but as a team they hit a pedestrian .109 percent. Alexia Byrnes had a match-high 22 assists.

The loss ends the Lady Swords bid for a national title after winning the PacWest crown for the first time in over 20 years.

Chaminade’s future is bright returning all but three players next season from this history making group.