With its sights set on history, the Chaminade University women’s volleyball team departed for the NCAA Division II Tournament on Monday.

At 29-3, the Silverswords are the top seed in the NCAA West regional, but will not host it.

Instead, the team took off for San Bernardino, Calif. on Monday, where the Silverswords will face San Francisco State in Thursday’s first round.

“We do represent Hawaii and I think me personally as a girl from the Big Island, I think it’s really important to show people from the islands that you can go far and just working hard and putting in your sweat, it just gives results and it’s really nice to see,” outside hitter Mahala Ka’apuni said.

At 17-3 in Pacific West Conference play, Chaminade finished one game behind Point Loma for the PacWest title. The Silverswords went unbeaten in conference play, which was enough to give them the top seed in the regional, whereas Point Loma is the No. 6 seed in the regional after going 21-6 overall thus far.

“Even though we’re the number one seed, I feel like that doesn’t matter at this point because all the teams are there for one common goal,” libero/defensive specialist Hula Crisostomo said. “But I feel like our team really worked hard and we fell short of our common goal of winning conference. But I think regionals is like our redemption arc and we’re ready to go. We’re fired up.”

Despite not winning their conference, the Silverswords believe they have what it takes to win the national championship, something that has never been done in program history.

“I love to be in a place where we’re making history,” head coach Kahala Cabalis Hoke said. “But even better, I feel like we’re in a place where making history isn’t enough. And that’s an amazing feeling. That’s a championship mindset we were looking for. Falling just short of our conference goals but looking at the accomplishments of making history, that’s still fire under our butts to go out there.”

First serve between Chaminade and SFSU is set for 12:30 p.m. HST on Thursday and will be streamed on NCAA.com.