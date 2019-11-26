Chaminade routed by No. 3 Kansas in Maui Invitational return

Chaminade was an annual fixture in the prestigious Maui Invitational since 1984, but a new policy in effect in 2018 only lets the Silverswords play in the tournament every other year.

The Silverswords played their first Maui Invitational game since 2017 on Monday afternoon, but the reunion wasn’t pretty. No. 3 Kansas routed Chaminade 93-63 to advance to the semifinals.

Five players reached double digits for the Jayhawks, including a game-high 19 points from Devon Dotson. Andre Arissol led Chaminade with 18 points.

Dayton’s 80-61 win over Georgia started the slate of games on Monday. Virginia Tech followed with a shocking 71-66 upset over No. 4 Michigan State.

BYU and UCLA finish the day off and are set for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff. The winner of the game plays Kansas, while the loser takes on Chaminade.