The Chaminade University men’s basketball team opened their impressive exhibition schedule on Tuesday with a 101-57 loss to Ohio State at the Value City Arena.

Isaac Amaral-Artharee and Braden Olsen each had team-highs of 12 points for the Silverswords.

Chaminade’s first midwest trip since 1999 is part of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational agreement that has them playing select Maui participants at their venues during even years where the Silverswords are not participating in Lahaina.

The Buckeyes were led by Tanner Holden, who had 25 points off the bench.

Honolulu’s Justice Sueing who is a senior forward for Ohio State was out with an ankle injury and did not play.

The Silverswords exhibition road trip continues Thursday at Louisville. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. Hawai’i time and will be shown on ACCNX.