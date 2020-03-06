Chaminade men’s basketball advances to PacWest semifinals

The Chaminade men’s basketball team advanced to the PacWest Conference tournament semifinals with a 90-64 rout over Academy of Art in Azusa, Calif. on Thursday.

Five players scored in double figures for the Silverswords (18-10), including Andre Arissol’s game-high 24 points on a torrid 7-of-11 3-point shooting performance. Kendall Small registered a double-double for CUH, registering 12 points and 10 assists.

Josh Hill had 23 points and a game-high 14 rebounds for the Urban Knights (12-18).

The Silverswords have a quick turnaround and will face No. 2 seed Point Loma in Azusa at 3 p.m. HST.