The 2023 Pacific West Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will take place starting this Thursday at McCabe Gymnasium for the first time ever with Chaminade University serving as the tournament host.
The Silverswords are the No. 6 seed and will face defending PacWest Tournament champion and third-seeded Academy of Art in Thursday’s 5 p.m. quarterfinal.
Point Loma is the No. 1 seed. With a 20-0 conference mark, the Sea Lions are the first team in the PacWest since BYU-Hawai’i in 2008-09 to finish a conference slate undefeated.
Hawai’i Hilo, the No. 4 seed, is the other local team in the men’s field and will face fifth-seeded Biola in the other quarterfinal at 7:15 p.m.
On the women’s side, Azusa Pacific is the top seed for the second straight season. No. 6 seed Hawai’i Pacific is the only local squad to qualify for the women’s tournament and will face Concordia Irvine in the quarterfinal at 12:30 p.m.
The men’s and women’s tournament winners will receive the PacWest’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA West Regional which begins next Friday at a host site.
Women’s schedule
Thursday, March 2
12:30 p.m.: #3 Concordia Irvine vs. #6 Hawai’i Pacific
2:45 p.m.: #4 Biola vs. #5 Point Loma
Friday, March 3
12:30 p.m.: #2 Dominican vs. 3/6 winner
2:45 p.m.: #1 Azusa Pacific vs. 4/5 winner
Saturday, March 4
2:00 p.m.: Championship (winner earns automatic bid to NCAA West Regional)
Men’s schedule
Thursday, March 2
5:00 p.m.: #3 Academy of Art vs. #6 Chaminade
7:15 p.m.: #4 Hawai’i Hilo vs. #5 Biola
Friday, March 3
5:00 p.m.: #2 Azusa Pacific vs. 3/6 winner
7:15 p.m. #1 Point Loma vs. 4/5 winner
Saturday, March 4
4:30 p.m.: Championship (winner earns automatic bid to NCAA West Regional)
Tickets
All seats are general admission. Three-day all-tournament passes at a discounted rate or single-day tickets can be purchased in advance at the PacWest’s HomeTown Ticketing platform on desktops at this link or on mobile devices through the HomeTown Fan App, available on both iOS and Android devices.
Note: Because this is a PacWest event, there will be no free admission for Chaminade students, faculty and staff.
All purchases should be made in advance digitally. There will be no cash transactions at the door.
Pricing:
All-Tournament Pass (10 games): $30
Single Game:
Adult – $12
Students and military (must show valid ID at the door) – $5
Seniors (65+) – $5
Children (ages 12-18) – $5
Live Streaming Video
Live video of all 10 games during the PacWest Championships will be free to fans at this link.
Live Stats
Live stats of all 10 games will be available at the links below:
Women
Men
Tournament Central
All fans need to know about the championship are at the PacWest’s Tournament Central page located at the links below:
Women
Men