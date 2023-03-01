The 2023 Pacific West Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will take place starting this Thursday at McCabe Gymnasium for the first time ever with Chaminade University serving as the tournament host.



The Silverswords are the No. 6 seed and will face defending PacWest Tournament champion and third-seeded Academy of Art in Thursday’s 5 p.m. quarterfinal.

Point Loma is the No. 1 seed. With a 20-0 conference mark, the Sea Lions are the first team in the PacWest since BYU-Hawai’i in 2008-09 to finish a conference slate undefeated.