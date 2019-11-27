Chaminade falls again in Maui Invitational

The Chaminade men’s basketball team fell again in the Maui Invitational, losing to UCLA 74-48 in the consolation semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tuesday loss follows a Monday afternoon drubbing at the hands of Kansas in the first round, a game the Silverswords lost 93-63.

On Tuesday, Jaime Jaquez led the Bruins (5-2) with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting off the bench and 12 rebounds, which were both game highs.

Eliet Donley was the only player for the Silverswords (2-2) to reach double digits, scoring 10 points.

The ‘Swords will take on Georgia for seventh place on 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the final day of the tournament.

The winners of the Dayton-Virginia Tech and Kansas-BYU semifinals later this afternoon will play for the championship at noon Wednesday.