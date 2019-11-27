Chaminade falls again in Maui Invitational

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Chaminade men’s basketball team fell again in the Maui Invitational, losing to UCLA 74-48 in the consolation semifinals on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tuesday loss follows a Monday afternoon drubbing at the hands of Kansas in the first round, a game the Silverswords lost 93-63.

On Tuesday, Jaime Jaquez led the Bruins (5-2) with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting off the bench and 12 rebounds, which were both game highs.

Eliet Donley was the only player for the Silverswords (2-2) to reach double digits, scoring 10 points.

The ‘Swords will take on Georgia for seventh place on 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the final day of the tournament.

The winners of the Dayton-Virginia Tech and Kansas-BYU semifinals later this afternoon will play for the championship at noon Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story