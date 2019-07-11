Chaminade draws Kansas in opening round of 2019 Maui Invitational

The Chaminade University men’s basketball team will open the 2019 Maui Jim Maui Invitational against the University of Kansas on Monday, Nov. 25 at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The Invitational bracket was released on Thursday and can be viewed here.

The game will tip at 4 p.m. HST and will be televised nationally on ESPNU.

This will be the ‘Swords’ fourth-ever meeting against the Jayhawks. Chaminade is 0-3 lifetime against KU with the last meeting coming on Nov. 23, 2015, with Kansas earning a 123-72 win.

Considered to be one of college basketball blue-bloods, Kansas is second all-time in NCAA history with 2,274 wins and return three starters and eight letterwinners. KU finished 26-10 last season and advanced to its 30th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance last season before falling to eventual Final Four qualifier Auburn in the second round.

The Silverswords will face either BYU or UCLA in Tuesday’s second round. Their Wednesday opponent will be either Dayton, Georgia, Michigan State or Virginia Tech which makes up the other half of the bracket.

Chaminade is coming off a 23-8 season, its most wins during its Division II era which began in 1986, and return starters Tyler Cartaino (Newbury Park, Calif./Newbury Park) and Andre Arissol (Northampton, England/Otero JC/Charnwood HS).