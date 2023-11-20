All eyes in the college basketball world were on Oahu on Monday as the Maui Invitational tipped off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center for the first time.

Five teams in the Top 11 of the AP Top 25 poll are featured in the 2023 edition, leading many to call this year’s tournament the greatest Maui field of all time.

The tournament tipped off on Monday with four quarterfinal matchups. No. 7 Tennessee bested Syracuse 73-56 in the first game of the day, while No. 2 Purdue pulled away from No. 11 Gonzaga 73-63 to conclude the morning session.

In the afternoon session, host Chaminade played No. 1 Kansas and put up a fight before losing 83-56.

In the nightcap, No. 4 Marquette took on UCLA.

The tournament resumes on Tuesday with semifinal action in both the championship and consolation bracket.

