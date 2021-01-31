Chaminade basketball returns to action

After numerous delays caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, both Chaminade University basketball teams began their respective seasons with PacWest Conference Hawaii pod games over the weekend.

The Silversword men’s and women’s teams each played two games against UH Hilo at McCabe Gym on Saturday and Sunday. The CUH women went 0-2 while the men went 1-1.

In the first women’s game, the Silverswords struggled offensively in a 56-39 loss, shooting 24.5 percent from the field (12-for-49). Arianna Blowe led CUH with 14 points, the only player on the team to score in double digits. The Vulcans picked up their first conference win behind 14 points from Kim Schmelz.

The Silverswords continued to struggle offensively in the second game, falling 57-38. Jordyn Zader scored a team-high 12 points while Sasha Phillip and Emily Laham each had 10 to do the bulk of the scoring for CUH (0-2). Four players scored in double digits for the Vulcans (2-3, 2-2 PacWest), led by Jenna Waki and Mandi Kawaha each scoring 13 points.

On Saturday, the Chaminade men’s team had its season get off to a roaring start with a 97-76 win over the Vulcans. Kevin Kremer had a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, which were both game highs. Meanwhile, UH-Hilo’s Sasa Vuksanovic had a double-double of his own with 14 points and 10 boards.

UH-Hilo evened the season series on Sunday with a narrow 69-68 win. Kremer and Vuksanovic each had double-doubles again. Kremer had 13 points and 12 boards while Vuksanovic scored 18 points to go with 13 rebounds. The 3-1 Vulcans are currently at the top of the Hawaii pod’s mens standings.

The Hawaii pod continues again next weekend with both UH-Hilo and Hawaii Pacific programs playing each other twice at the Shark Tank.