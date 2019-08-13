Chaminade basketball adds Division-1 transfer for upcoming season

Chaminade University men’s basketball head coach Eric Bovaid announced Tuesday the signing of a talented guard from the NCAA Division I ranks for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Kendall Small, a 6-foot guard from Lakewood, Calif., joins the Silverswords after spending three seasons at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Small averaged 2.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 30 games this past season while his 1.3 assists was second on the Tigers squad. His first year in a UOP uniform as a sophomore in 2017-18 saw him score at an 8.3 ppg clip while his 2.7 assists ranked third on the team. He sat out the 2016-17 season due to mandatory NCAA transfer rules after playing at the University of Oregon the previous year.

In his only season at Oregon (2015-16), Small played all 36 games in a reserve role for the Ducks, averaging 1.7 points and 0.6 assists while helping them advance to the NCAA Elite Eight.

“We are thrilled to have Kendall join our team,” Bovaird said. “He has a ton of experience, is a great defender and, offensively, has the ability to create for others and himself. Even though he has only one year of eligibility, he should have a huge impact on our success this season.”

Small joins fellow Division I transfers Akot “Bill” Awet (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) and Kevin Kremer (Utah) as members of this year’s recruiting class.