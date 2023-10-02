On Monday, the Chaminade University baseball team held its first official practice as a program since its revival, marking a moment over four decades in the making.

The Silverswords fielded a team at the NAIA level in 1980. Due to budgetary reasons, the team was dropped to club level in 1981 and disbanded the year after.

In August 2022, it was announced that Chaminade University of Honolulu was committing to fielding an NCAA Division II program. That October, former University of Hawaii assistant Chad Konishi was named the program’s head coach.

On Friday, former Hawaii assistant Keith Komeiji, former Hawaii Pacific assistant Chester Wilson and former Maryknoll head coach Randy Yamashiro were announced as Konishi’s initial staff. Former University of Hawaii catcher Matt Inouye was also added to the staff on Monday.

The Silverswords will begin their first season in early 2024. Their roster can be seen here.