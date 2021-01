The Men’s basketball games between Chaminade and Hawai’i Pacific scheduled for Saturday (1/23) and Sunday (1/24) appear to be postponed, according to the Chaminade Men’s basketball twitter account.

SCHEDULE UPDATE:



Tomorrow’s (1/23) and Sundays (1/24) games have been postponed due to HPU’s program pausing team related activities due to COVID-19 protocols.



The games will be rescheduled for dates TBA later. #GoSwords⚔️ — CUHMBB (@SwordsMBB) January 22, 2021

No indication that the women’s games also schedule for Saturday and Sunday have been effected.