Chaminade almost pulls upset of Georgia but falls short in final day of Maui Invitational

The Chaminade University men’s basketball team almost pulled a stunning upset of Georgia but were ultimately undone by NBA Draft prospect Anthony Edwards in a 80-77 loss on Tuesday evening.

The Bulldogs (4-2) claimed seventh place in the Maui Invitational with the win, while the Silverswords (2-3) finish in last place. Chaminade will not compete again the the tournament until 2021.

Andre Arissol led Chaminade (2-3) with 24 points, including a game-high six 3-pointers. He tied the game at 77 with a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, but Edwards came back down the court and his a 3 of his own with 0.6 seconds remaining to win the game.

Edwards, a freshman and one of the top pro prospects in the country regardless of class, finished with 24 points.

Earlier in the day, No. 4 Kansas won the championship game with a 90-84 overtime thriller over Dayton. The Jayhawks’ Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson were named the co-MVPs of the tournament. Azubuike (29) and Dotson (31) combined to score 60 points on Wednesday.

No. 3 Michigan State topped UCLA 75-62 in the fifth-place game. Spartans point guard and 2018-2019 consensus All-American Cassius Winston had 20 points and four assists to lead MSU to victory.

Virginia Tech and BYU will close out the Maui Invitational with the third-place game which tips off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.