Chaminade’s Leka Kiner-Falefa named PacWest Newcomer of the Year

Chaminade libero/defensive specialist and former Mid-Pacific standout Leka Kiner-Falefa was named the Pacific West Conference Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday.

Kiner-Falefa, a junior who redshirted last season following her transfer from UNLV, set a Chaminade record with 489 digs this season. The Silverswords finished 22-8 overall and 16-6 in PacWest play this season.

Kiner-Falefa’s older brother, Isiah, plays baseball for the Texas Rangers.

Leka Kiner-Falefa was the only player from a Hawaii school to win an individual award when the PacWest announced its awards.

Hawaii Pacific’s Cameryn Collie and Perla Escobar, Hawaii Hilo’s Emily Wade and Bria Beale, and Chaminade’s Rachel Reedy and Emma Tecklenburg were also named to the PacWest first team.

