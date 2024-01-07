Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game between Michigan and Washington will surely hold the undivided attention of the sport when kickoff between the Wolverines and Huskies, both 14-0, occurs at 2:30 p.m. HST on ESPN.

The game will also be of interest to those watching in the islands, thanks to the ties featured on both teams.

Washington features a trio of players who graduated from Hawaii high schools in Pearl City’s Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Saint Louis alumnus Faatui Tuitele and Kapolei alum Julius Buelow, who have all started over a dozen games for the Huskies. Additionally, starting safety Asa Turner was raised in Mililani before graduating from Carlsbad High School in California. Furthermore, UW defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield is a Damien alumnus.

Meanwhile, Michigan’s biggest deep ball threat, Roman Wilson, is a Saint Louis alum who originally hails from Maui.

The contest will also feature dozens of players who have competed in the Polynesian Bowl over the years. As the game’s director of football operations, Rich Miano knows how influential Monday’s game can be to those watching.

“I can’t remember the last time you had local boys from both teams that are playing pretty prominent roles (in a national championship game). It’s so exciting,” Miano told KHON2.com. “I think (support) not only nationally, but especially from the state of Hawaii, is gonna be extreme in terms of pride towards these young men.”

Miano, a former University of Hawaii player and coach who also played in the NFL for a decade, has spent his post-playing career fostering the upbringing of local football players through multiple camps and other endeavors.

Miano fondly remembers holding a camp for high schoolers in Maui and seeing Wilson for the first time, who snuck in as an eighth grader. Wilson was the fastest prospect there despite his youth.

When it comes to the trio of local veterans on Washington’s roster, Miano also remembers all three well.

“Looking at Zion from Pearl City, here’s a guy who went to public school. Here’s a guy that grew to 6-4, he can rush the passer, he’s another guy that’s gonna play in the NFL and Faatui Tuitele, he had a phenomenal career at Saint Louis, one of the best D-lineman (recruits) ever. He’s kind of a tweener, but he’s got that twitch, he’s got a great attitude, he’s a great kid,” Miano said. “Julius Buelow at 6-feet-8 inches tall, he has the length, he has the leverage, he has the ability, playing basketball in high school.

“All of these guys have a chance to play at the next level. Here we are with 1.4 million people, 1/330 of the population of the United States, but football represents. These guys will do a good job representing themselves, the state of Hawaii, and the name on the back of their jerseys.”

Former Saint Louis coach Cal Lee admits it’s hard to keep track of all his former players, but he’ll tune in on Monday with a vested interest in both teams, as Tuitele and Wilson were teammates with the Crusaders for multiple years. Tuitele is a 2019 graduate of Saint Louis, while Wilson was in the Class of 2020.

“I’m excited about the upcoming game and what a great game it’s gonna be,” said Lee. “The great thing is I’ve got two players, one on each school.

“I’m happy for both of them. I can’t choose one team because I got guys on both sides. I’m just wishing they play well and whatever happens, happens. I’m excited for those two guys. They’re really, really good kids. Really fortunate I had the opportunity to coach these two guys on the championship teams we had and I’m happy for them.”

In their respective College Football Playoff semifinal games, both made late pivotal plays for their teams. In the Rose Bowl, Wilson hauled in a 4-yard game-tying touchdown reception with 1:34 left in regulation, forcing overtime. The Wolverines eventually prevailed over Alabama, 27-20.

In the Sugar Bowl, Tuitele batted a pass down at the line of scrimmage, helping thwart Texas in the final drive of the game, preserving a 37-31 win.

Lee has coached a countless amount of players who have gone on to play big-time college football. When he watches Tuitele and Wilson specifically, he sees the same qualities that made each of them coveted four-star recruits.

“Tui, he’s such a good kid. So happy for him. He’s doing well not only in football, but academically,” Lee said.

“When you watch Roman, he makes outstanding plays and acts like he’s been there before.”

In his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech in 2014, Saint Louis alum Marcus Mariota made it a point to send a message to the youth of the Polynesian community, pleading with them to chase their dreams with hard work. Ten years later, the first generation of kids to draw inspiration from Mariota are all grown up.

Though not of the same ilk as a college Mariota, Monday’s contest will feature a handful of players who have the opportunity to motivate youth from the islands hoping to play on the big stage.

“The fact that this championship game comes after these two semifinals, which were phenomenal games, both games were just absolutely thrilling, this is gonna be a great championship and I’m super excited, even more so than I normally am, because of the players from Hawaii,” Miano said.

“This is exciting for Hawaii football. This is exciting for the kids to understand there is this potential dream out there that has been achieved by so many guys paying it forward, so many guys that love the state of Hawaii that are always repping the 808.”