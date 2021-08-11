Central O’ahu begins play at 19u American Legion World Series this week in North Carolina

A baseball team from Central O’ahu is preparing to make a run at a championship later this week in North Carolina.

Team Central advanced into the 19U American Legion World Series this past weekend becoming the first team from the islands to earn a ticket to Shelby, North Carolina since 2015.

Reliever Po’Opaa-Adao went four innings for the victory and Akiyama had two hits and two RBIs and Arecchi had two hits as Honolulu, Hawaii, defeated League City, Tex., 4-3 in the regional championship game.

All tournament games will be televised on ESPN3, with Hawaii’s first game against Fargo, North Dakota is set for Thursday at 4am HST. Team Central will play three games for seeding before the single elimination tournament begins on Monday. For a complete schedule, click here.

