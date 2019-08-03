Central East Maui wins Senior League World Series

The Central East Maui baseball players are world champions. The All-Star team from Hawaii beat Curacao 11-0 to win the Senior League World Series on Saturday.

Central East Maui ran through the tournament, beating a team from South Carolina 10-0 for the United States title earlier on Saturday morning.

Lee Souza only allowed one hit in the world championship game for CEM. The team from Maui scored three times in the first inning, that would be all the runs they needed.

The Senior League World Series is made up of players 13-16 years old.