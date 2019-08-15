Central East Maui to play 1st Little League World Series game on Friday

Maui’s Central East Maui Little League team will play their first game in the 2019 Little League World Series on Friday at 10 a.m. HST (4 p.m. EST).

Maui will play River Ridge, Louisiana live on ESPN.

The team hailing from Wailuku advanced to the LLWS after winning the West Regional Title last weekend in San Bernardino, California.

The 2019 LLWS began today and continues through August 25th in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

