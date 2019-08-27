Central East Maui Little Leaguers showered with ‘Aloha’ in return home from World Series

After a magical ride that led them to a fourth place finish at the Little League World Series, the Central East Maui All-Stars returned home on Monday to a hero’s welcome.

Players and coaches arrived just before 3:00pm to the Kahukui Aiprort where hundreds greeted them with cheers, lei, and lots of aloha.

Maui finished fourth out of more than 6,500 Little League All-Star teams from around the world.

The boys from the Valley Isle went undefeated through the first three games of the tournament before falling in the U.S. Championship on Saturday to Louisiana, the eventual world champions.

On Sunday, the West region champions lost to Japan in the tournament’s third place game.

2019 marked as the first time that a team from Maui had ever reached the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.