Central East Maui advances to Little League World Series West Region Championship game

One year after Honolulu captured the Little League World Series championship, the All-Stars from Central East Maui advanced into the west regional championship on Thursday night in San Bernardino, California, moving just one game away from clinching a spot into the LLWS.

The team from Wailuku, defeated Northern California, 13-3 via mercy rule after five innings.

Central East Maui LL will get a day of rest, before playing in the championship game on Saturday at 3:00pm HST on ESPN against the winner of Friday’s meeting between Northern California and Arizona.

A Maui baseball team has never reached the major division Little League World Series Championship.

Last season’s title victory by Honolulu marked as the third world title for the state of Hawaii, joining Ewa Beach in 2005 and Waipio in 2008.