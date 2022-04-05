The celebration continues for the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team.

The Rainbow Wahine will hold the team’s annual awards banquet this Saturday at the Ala Moana Hotel and tables are still available for the event.

UH enjoyed a historic campaign. The 2021-22 squad became the first Rainbow Wahine team to win both the regular-season and tournament titles in the same season, spanning more than 35 years of conference play.

Hawaii’s NCAA Tournament appearance which resulted in a first round loss to Baylor in Waco, Texas also marked the end of the road for senior forward Amy Atwell. The Australia native who enjoyed a brilliant six-year career with the Rainbow Wahine earned 2021-22 Big West Player of the Year honors and leaves as the school’s career leader in three-pointers made (205) and games played (126). She also finished seventh in points scored (1,270) after surpassing both Shawna Lei-Kuehu and Kendis Leeburg on the all-time list following her spectacular performance on Friday.

