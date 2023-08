The KHON2 family of channels will provide a number of National Football League preseason games over the next month starting this weekend.

Below is a schedule of games that will be featured on KHON, KHII, or CW93.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17TH:

KHII 1:30PM-4:30PM CLEVELAND BROWNS AT PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19TH:

CW93 10:00AM-1:00PM MIAMI DOLPHINS AT HOUSTON TEXANS

KHON 3:00PM-6:00PM (Rams Feed) LAS VEGAS RAIDERS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS

KHII 3:00PM-6:00PM (Raiders Feed) LAS VEGAS RAIDERS AT LOS ANGELES RAMS

KHII 7:00PM-10:00PM (Tape Delayed) CHICAGO BEARS AT INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26TH:

KHII 7:00PM-10:00PM (Tape Delayed) MIAMI DOLPHINS AT JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

CW93 2:00PM-5:00PM LAS VEGAS RAIDERS AT DALLAS COWBOYS

KHII 3:00PM-6:00PM LOS ANGELES RAMS AT DENVER BRONCOS