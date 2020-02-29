Carl English returns to serve as UH hoops honorary captain for senior night

After more than 15 years away, University of Hawaii men’s basketball legend Carl English made his return to campus and will serve as the team’s honorary captain when the Rainbow Warriors take on UC Riverside on Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

English played for the ‘Bows from 1999-2003, and was a pivotal part of the team’s WAC championship runs that led to appearances in the NCAA tournament in 2001 and 2002.

As a redshirt freshman in 2001, he scored a game-high 25 points and hit the game-tying 3-pointer that forced overtime in a 78-72 win over Tulsa in the WAC championship game.

English started 64 consecutive games from his sophomore and junior seasons and finished with 1,259 career points, despite leaving one year of eligibility on the table to pursue a pro career.

English’s pro career took him all over the world — the US, Italy, Croatia, Spain, Greece, Puerto Rico, Germany, and his native Canada before announcing his retirement earlier this month.

On Friday, English was back on the UH-Manoa campus, back to where it all started.

“For me it was the start of my whole career,” English told KHON2’s Ren Clayton about his UH days. “A lot of people just get the chance to play just your university career and you might never play again, but I was able to come out here and get scouted and get noticed and it just propelled me into who I became and who it shaped me.



“The big thing for me that represents Hawaii, it’s not the weather, it’s not the islands — it’s the people. And the people made me feel at home. Made me feel like one of theirs.”