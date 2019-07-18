Carissa Moore’s ‘C-Star’ proteges have rejuvenated her love for surfing

Three-time world champ Carissa Moore is mentoring four very good youth surfers.

The quartet calls themselves the C-Stars. They range in age from 11-16. It is a part of the Moore Aloha non-profit organization. Carissa’s dad coaches the four girls.

The group had huge success at the NSSA National Championships in Huntington Beach, California early this month, earning four national titles and 14 finals appearances.

“They all did really well,” said Moore in Jeffreys Bay, South Africa where on Wednesday morning she dropped a 9.5 in her quarterfinal heat to advance to the semifinal round. “My dad actually coaches them pretty much on the daily. I can’t take any credit for passing on knowledge. I just pretty much surf with them and spend time with them. More than being great surfers I’m just really stoked on how awesome human beings they are. It’s special to surf for something that’s bigger than yourself. And have that extra different purpose to keep you going when things aren’t going the way you want them to. So I’m really excited. This has definitely given be a second wind of excitement and love for the sport.”

This year, one of those surfers, 11-year old Vaihiti Inso won a 12U national title as well as a 14U national championship.