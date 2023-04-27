For the second time this season, Hawaii’s Carissa Moore has captured a Championship Tour event in the World Surf League.

The five-time world champion claimed top spot at the Western Australia Margaret River Pro by beating Tyler Wright in the final, 11.10 to 9.17.

The victory marks as the 27th in Moore’s career.

The Olympic Gold Medalist from Palolo Valley now moves to second in the world rankings with 29,490 points, 2,195 points behind Wright.

Moore, along with Bettylou Sakura Johnson and Gabriela Bryan are the only Hawaii surfers to finish above the mid-season cut line.

In the men’s draw, Hawaii’s John John Florence finished at equal third as Gabriel Medina got the victory.

Florence, currently ranked sixth will be joined by Seth Moniz, Barron Mamiya. and Ian Gentil as the Hawaii representatives to make the mid-season cut.

Next on the tour schedule is the Surf Ranch Pro in Lemoore, California starting on May 27.

For more on the World Surf League, click here.