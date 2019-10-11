Carissa Moore wins Roxy Pro, second WSL victory of the year

HOSSEGOR, FRANCE – OCTOBER 11: Three-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaii wearing the yellow Jeep Leader jersey wins the 2019 Roxy Pro France for the third time in her career after winning the final at Le Graviere on October 11, 2019 in Hossegor, France. (Photo by Laurent Masurel/WSL via Getty Images)

Honolulu’s Carissa Moore won the Roxy Pro France early Friday morning for her second Championship Tour win of 2019.

The 27 year old Punahou grad beat USA’s Caroline Marks in the final, scoring a 17.60 to Marks’ 7.00.

Moore combined excellent waves of 8.60 and 9.00 to coast to the win.

Still the number-one ranked women’s surfer on the World Surf League, Moore beat second-ranked Lakey Peterson in the semifinals.

Moore further solidified her hold on the number one position in the Jeep leader board, now leading Peterson by over 7,000 points. There are two competitions left on the WSL Championship Tour, in Portugal and at Honolua Bay in Maui. Moore won both those events last year.

Moore is already a three-time world champion. And is the heavy favorite to make it four career titles.

Kauai’s Malia Manuel lost in the quarterfinal round.

For the men, Jeremy Flores won the Quicksilver Pro in his home country.