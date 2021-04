The No. 1 University of Hawaii improved to 12-0 for the 2021 season with a 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 victory over Cal State Northridge at the Matadome on Friday afternoon.

Rado Parapunov led the way for UH with a game-high 17 kills and added eight digs, while Colton Cowell had 13 kills, three assists and six digs in his return to the lineup. Meanwhile, Jakob Thelle dished out a game-high 42 assists.