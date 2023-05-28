Carissa Moore surfs at the Surf Ranch Pro on Sunday, May 28, 2023 in Lemoore, California. (Photo/World Surf League)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The World Surf League announced that Carissa Moore has won another title.

On Sunday, May 28, the five-time World Champion was able to claim her second Surf Ranch Pro win and third CT event win of the season.

“You can’t wipe the smile off my face right now and to be sharing the podium with these amazing humans is an honor,” said Moore. “I think all of us as athletes just want to perform to the best of our potential and I definitely think there was more for me to give out here.

After this win, she will be going to the Surf City El Salvador Pro with her yellow Leader jersey.

Sunday’s win gives Moore more accomplishments to add her long list of them.

“But, I felt happy and present, and that’s what matters most to me,” added Moore. “I didn’t really imagine it would go quite this good and I’m just really happy. I have a lot of family and friends here, and watching all over the world, so I really appreciate all the love. It’s a perfect wave.”

Thus far, one of her biggest accolades is that she won a Gold Medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and her 28th CT victory.

She is currently the number one surfer on the rankings; and she is well on her way to qualifying for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris and securing a place in the WSL Final 5, according to WSL.

“But it’s really difficult to ride. It took a couple surfs to figure out the timing again and get to calm the nerves, but I just felt really good,” concluded Moore.

WSL said that Moore has set the standard for her field with an excellent 8.60 (out of possible 10) on her first right of the Final to apply major pressure to one of the sport’s phenoms, Caroline Marks (USA).

“Moore’s 7.93 backup ride put Marks into an all-or-nothing situation for her second round of waves,” said a WSL representative. “Marks went to the air for her final attempt but fell on the landing. The score came up short of what she required and Moore emerged victorious once again.”