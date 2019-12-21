Carissa Moore to take 2020 off from the World Surf League

LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Carissa Moore of the United States competes during the 2019 Freshwater Pro-WSL on September 20, 2019 in Lemoore, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In an Instagram post on Friday, reigning World Surf League champion Carissa Moore announced she was taking a break from competitive surfing. The Punahou graduate said she will take the 2020 season off and return to competition in 2021.

Moore said she still will surf in the 2020 Summer Olumpics in Tokyo, Japan.

In part the post read:

“I have dedicated the last ten years of my life to competing at the highest level and want to continue to do that well into my thirties. I realize how fortunate I am to do something I love everyday and as a career. This break is a press refresh so that I can come back to the tour happier and more excited than ever in 2021.”

Moore won twice on the WSL Championship Tour in 2019, and finished the season by winning her fourth world title.

Moore is 27 years old and has been competing on the Championship Tour since 2010.