The holding period for the 9th stop on the World Surf League’s Championship Tour opens on Tuesday with the Corona Open J-Bay in South Africa.

The event will serve as the second-to-last stop before the Rip Curl WSL Finals providing a critical late push as only the Top 5 men and Top 5 women on the CT rankings will be eligible to compete in the Finals at Lower Trestles in California.

Jeffreys Bay is revered as one of the world’s best right-hand point breaks. Supertubes will play host to the world’s best surfers throughout the next 10 days with promising swell on the way for the first half of the competition window.

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore enters the event having already locked up her spot in the Finals as the 5x world champion and Olympic gold medalist will look to build momentum towards her quest for a sixth career world title.

‘J-Bay is a huge part of what makes the WSL Dream Tour the Dream Tour’ – 5x World Champion, #Hawaii’s Carissa Moore takes top ranking to Supertubes in South Africa starting Tuesday • Preview 👉🏽 https://t.co/4EsLgZ3emG @rissmoore10 #WSLHawai #HawaiiSurfing 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/rUMgu6vZ5y — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 11, 2022

WSL rookie, Kauai’s Gabriela Bryan currently sits in eighth place two spots behind fellow Garden Isle surfer Tatiana Weston-Webb who represents Brazil and three spots removed from the North Shore’s Brisa Hennessey who surfs for Costa Rica. Currently, Hennessey is tied for fourth and holds the final spot in the women’s division.

On the Men’s side, two-time world champ John John Florence is out with a knee injury and Honolulu’s Seth Moniz returns from injury after missing the last three events. Florence and Moniz are ranked 7th and 20th respectively while the only other Hawaii surfer to make the mid-season cut was Barron Mamiya who outside of winning the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach this past winter, has failed to finish better than ninth place since. He will enter J-Bay ranked 13th.

For more information, visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

Corona Open J-Bay Women’s Opening Round 1 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Brisa Hennessy (CRI), Courtney Conlogue (USA)

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW), Gabriela Bryan (HAW), Tia Blanco (USA)

HEAT 3: Johanne Defay (FRA), Isabella Nichols (AUS), Caroline Marks (USA)

HEAT 4: Lakey Peterson (USA), Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Tyler Wright (AUS)

Corona Open J-Bay Men’s Opening Round 1 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Matthew McGillivray (RSA), Jadson Andre (BRA)

HEAT 2: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Jordy Smith (RSA), Yago Dora (BRA)

HEAT 3: Jack Robinson (AUS), Kolohe Andino (USA), Luke Thompson (RSA)

HEAT 4: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Nat Young (USA), Joshe Faulkner (RSA)

HEAT 5: Ethan Ewing (AUS), Barron Mamiya (HAW), Jackson Baker (AUS)

HEAT 6: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Seth Moniz (HAW)

HEAT 7: Callum Robson (AUS), Samuel Pupo (BRA), Jake Marshall (USA)

HEAT 8: Miguel Pupo (BRA), Connor O’Leary (AUS), Kelly Slater (USA)

Watch LIVE

The Corona Open J-Bay opens on July 12 and holds a competition waiting period through July 21, 2022. The competition will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL app, and on WSL’s YouTube Channel. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners.