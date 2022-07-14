Hawaii’s Carissa Moores is the top ranked surfer in the world, but that doesn’t mean she is immune to adversity. In her quarterfinal matchup versus Carolina Marks, the 5-time world champion had her board snapped early on the in the window. Moore had to run to shore to grab her backup board and rode it to victory, catching a last second wave (7.83) that advanced her into the Corona Open semifinals.

Moore will meet Kauai’s Tatiana Weston Webb in the semis after an impressive showing in the round of eight. Tati posted the highest score of 17.20 with the single highest wave of the event a excellent 9.27. The Brazilian came into the event in 6th place, one spot back of the top 5 that advance into the WSL Finals.

On the Men’s draw, no Hawai’i surfers remain in contention after both Seth Moniz and Barron Mamiya could not advance out of the elimination round.