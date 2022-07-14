Hawaii’s Carissa Moores is the top ranked surfer in the world, but that doesn’t mean she is immune to adversity. In her quarterfinal matchup versus Carolina Marks, the 5-time world champion had her board snapped early on the in the window. Moore had to run to shore to grab her backup board and rode it to victory, catching a last second wave (7.83) that advanced her into the Corona Open semifinals.
Moore will meet Kauai’s Tatiana Weston Webb in the semis after an impressive showing in the round of eight. Tati posted the highest score of 17.20 with the single highest wave of the event a excellent 9.27. The Brazilian came into the event in 6th place, one spot back of the top 5 that advance into the WSL Finals.
On the Men’s draw, no Hawai’i surfers remain in contention after both Seth Moniz and Barron Mamiya could not advance out of the elimination round.
|Corona Open J-Bay Men’s Elimination Round 2 Results:
HEAT 1: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 14.33 DEF. Joshe Faulkner (ZAF) 6.76
HEAT 2: Miguel Pupo (BRA) 12.30 DEF. Seth Moniz (HAW) 11.66
HEAT 3: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 13.34 DEF. Luke Thompson (ZAF) 11.84
HEAT 4: Caio Ibelli (BRA) 14.07 DEF. Jake Marshall (USA) 11.83
HEAT 5: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 15.00 DEF. Jadson Andre (BRA) 11.03
HEAT 6: Kelly Slater (USA) 12.26 DEF. Barron Mamiya (HAW) 9.23
HEAT 7: Callum Robson (AUS) 12.93 DEF. Jackson Baker (AUS) 10.40
HEAT 8: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 16.93 DEF. Kolohe Andino (USA) 14.80
Corona Open J-Bay Men’s Round of 16 Results:
HEAT 1: Yago Dora (BRA) 15.17 DEF. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 12.83
HEAT 2: Jack Robinson (AUS) 15.77 DEF. Kelly Slater (USA) 12.87
HEAT 3: Samuel Pupo (BRA) 16.94 DEF. Callum Robson (AUS) 11.00
HEAT 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 17.64 DEF. Nat Young (USA) 14.74
HEAT 5: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) 16.26 DEF. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 11.77
HEAT 6: Connor O’Leary (AUS) 12.77 DEF. Miguel Pupo (BRA) 11.97
HEAT 7: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 16.77 DEF. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 7.27
HEAT 8: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 15.76 DEF. Matthew McGillivray (ZAF) 14.00
Corona Open J-Bay Men’s Quarterfinal Matchups:
HEAT 1: Jack Robinson (AUS) vs. Samuel Pupo (BRA)
HEAT 2: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Kanoa Igarashi (JPN)
HEAT 3: Yago Dora (BRA) vs. Connor O’Leary (AUS)
HEAT 4: Jordy Smith (ZAF) vs. Ethan Ewing (AUS)
Corona Open J-Bay Women’s Quarterfinal Results:
HEAT 1: Tyler Wright (AUS) 14.00 DEF. Johanne Defay (FRA) 11.76
HEAT 2: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) 16.26 DEF. Gabriela Bryan (HAW) 12.17
HEAT 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) 14.50 DEF. Caroline Marks (USA) 8.93
HEAT 4: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 17.20 DEF. Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 13.67
Corona Open J-Bay Women’s Semifinal Matchups:
HEAT 1: Tyler Wright (AUS) vs. Stephanie Gilmore (AUS)
HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)