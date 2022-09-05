As the No. 1 seed heading into the Rip Curl WSL Finals, which run from Sept. 8-16 in San Clemente, Calif., Carissa Moore is at an advantage as she goes for her sixth world title.

Moore is looking to follow up her legendary 2021 in which she won the first-ever gold medal in Olympic surfing and also won her fifth world title.

Also in the WSL Finals field with Hawaii ties are Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica and Tatiana Weston-Webb of Brazil.

“I’m so excited. I’m really grateful to be in this position again to have the opportunity to compete for another world title and be a part of finals day. It really is a lot of fun,” Moore told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Here’s a lot of hype and excitement around it and just the energy on the beach from last year was incredible so I’m looking forward to that again and I think I learned a lot from last year’s finals.

“I think for me, the biggest thing was that I just want to manage the anxiety and the stress a little bit better this year. I think I kind of know what to expect with the format and how the day is going to go and I just want to kind of let go a little bit more. I definitely felt that I performed well but I think that maybe some of the nerves held me back a little bit, so I want to work on letting go, enjoying the day and not overthinking it too much.”