The ninth event in the World Surf League (WSL) World Championship Tour, the Corona Open J-Bay, concluded in South Africa as Hawaii’s, Carissa Moore, maintained her number one ranking globally, following an equal third-place finish.

The competition’s victors were Lakey Peterson in the women’s division, and Filipe Toledo for the men. Moore, a five-time world champion from Palolo Valley, has already solidified her spot in the WSL finals, currently the only Hawaii surfer in the top five.

Other Hawaii competitors, Gabriela Bryan from Kauai and Bettylou Sakura Johnson from Oahu, are currently ranked eighth and ninth respectively.

In the men’s division, two-time world champion, Haleiwa’s John John Florence occupies the seventh position.

The regular season will come to a close with the Tahiti Pro event in French Polynesia, commencing on August 11.

The WSL finals are slated for September 8, set to take place at Lower Trestles in San Clemente, California.