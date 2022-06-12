Stop number seven of ten on the World Surf League’s World Championship Tour will get underway this week as the race to clinch a spot into the final five and the Rip Curl WSL Finals continues.

All eyes are on Central America for the Surf City El Salvador Pro, where a total of four surfers representing the state of Hawaii on their sleeve are active past the midseason cut.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Barron Mamiya and Seth Moniz are in the men’s bracket, while five-time world champ and current points leader Carissa Moore is joined by rookie Gabriela Bryan in the women’s draw.

An added storyline for this summertime stop is that it’s a brand new event on the CT, providing a chance to make history as the first-ever champ at Punta Roca is up for grabs.

“It’s super exciting to have a new event on tour but to have it as our seventh event and second half of the tour and at such a crucial point defining who’s going to be in the final five at the end of the year, it is a little nerve-wracking, having everyone on that even playing field,” said Moore. “Everyone is kind of starting from square one trying to figure it out but as surfers, that’s what our job is and the person that is going to win and do the best is the one that is able to adapt and go with the flow.”

With a third second place finish of the season at her most recent stop in Indonesia, Moore moved into first place of the WSL rankings, regaining the yellow jersey for the seventh stop, despite the fact that she has not won an event this season.

“I missed out on the top spot three times already this year and I think with every one, I have learned something a little bit different. In order to win any event at this point, you have to be at your best, you have to be turned on because the girls are so fired up and so talented and that good so I think it’s just to have that intensity until the last horn blows,” said Moore.

John John Florence, the two-time world champion on the men’s side, is not participating in the event after withdrawing with a knee injury. He is currently ranked third in the world.

Surf City El Salvador Pro pres. by Corona Women’s Opening Round 1 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Lakey Peterson (USA), Gabriela Bryan (HAW)

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Tia Blanco (USA)

HEAT 3: Brisa Hennessy (CRI), Isabella Nichols (AUS), Caroline Marks (USA)

HEAT 4: Johanne Defay (FRA), Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)

Surf City El Salvador Pro pres. by Corona Men’s Opening Round 1 Matchups:

HEAT 1: Ethan Ewing (AUS), Jordy Smith (ZAF), Jackson Baker (AUS)

HEAT 2: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN), Connor O’Leary (AUS), Yago Dora (BRA)

HEAT 3: Jack Robinson (AUS), Kelly Slater (USA), Carlos Munoz (CRI)

HEAT 4: Filipe Toledo (BRA), Samuel Pupo (BRA), TBD

HEAT 5: Italo Ferreira (BRA), Kolohe Andino (USA), Jake Marshall (USA)

HEAT 6: Griffin Colapinto (USA), Caio Ibelli (BRA), Jadson Andre (BRA)

HEAT 7: Gabriel Medina (BRA), Callum Robson (AUS), Matthew McGillivray (ZAF)

HEAT 8: Miguel Pupo (BRA), Barron Mamiya (HAW), Nat Young (USA)

For more information, visit WorldSurfLeague.com.