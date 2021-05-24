Carissa Moore eliminated at Rottnest Search, still holds commanding lead in WSL standings

Punahou alumna Carissa Moore was eliminated from the Rip Curl Rottnest Search at Strickland Bay in Western Australia on Monday.

Moore fell to Johanne Defay 13.50 to 12.83 in the semifinals. Defay went on to lose to Sally Fitzgibbons in the finals, 15.24-11.23.

“I’m stoked. I would have loved to do one or two better here but that’s the way the cookie crumbles and I’ll probably go back and rewatch things and take some stuff from this event moving forward,” Moore said following her loss.

“I think for me, it’s about creating rhythm for myself and giving myself opportunities and I just didn’t give myself enough chances to surf, so I think probably just looking at ways to improve on that.”

Despite her loss, Moore holds a commanding lead in the 2021 Women’s Championship Tour standings with 36,055 points. Fitzgibbons is in second place with 28,185 points. Kauai’s Tatiana Weston-Webb is in third with 27,540 points, while Hawaii’s Malia Manuel is in 12th with 15,755 points.

Bettylou Sakura Johnson of the North Shore is currently in 19th with 2,610 points.