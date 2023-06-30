The World Surf League’s top-ranked, Carissa Moore of Hawaii, solidifed her spot on Friday as the First Entrant into WSL Final 5 for 2023.

Moore, a five-time world champion earned her spot in the WSL Finals following the unexpected early departure of Stephanie Gilmore of Australia and Tatiana Weston-Webb of Brazil from the VIVO Rio Pro Presented by Corona, the 8th stop on the 2023 World Surf League Championship Tour.

Moore, with three event victories already to her credit further strengthened her campaign by defeating Bettylou Sakura Johnson, an emerging talent from Hawaii in the quarterfinal round.

“It’s a relief to have two events left after this one. I’m super excited,” Moore remarked. “Our aim is to rank as high as possible by season end to secure a spot in the Finals. Every year, my goal is to make it to Trestles and I’m really thrilled to be heading there.”

Sakura Johnson proved a formidable opponent in the Quarterfinals, with her critical backside turn earning a 7.17 (out of a possible 10) and pushing Moore. The five-time World Champion countered impressively, scoring an excellent 8.83 and confirming her place in the Semifinals.

Moore added, “Bettylou is a competitor I respect greatly. I find it incredible that a few years back she was a participant in one of my Moore Aloha events, and now she’s representing Hawaii at a global level. Competing against her and having a few good matches has been an exciting experience. The energy in Brazil is electrifying, and I enjoy my time here immensely.”

Moore will face Caitlin Simmers in the semifinal round on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, two Hawaiian surfers – two-time world champion John John Florence and fellow North Shore native Barron Mamiya – are set to meet in the quarterfinal round.

Saturday is slated to be the final day of the competition window.

For coverage of the Finals Day, tune into KHON2 Sports on-air and online.