For the second time in her career, Hawaii’s Carissa Moore has captured the Surf Ranch Pro championship.

The five-time world champion surfed her way to the title in Lemoore, California on Sunday, beating Caroline Marks in the tournament final.

Moore, posted a two-wave total of 16.53 to beat Marks’ score of 15.43.

The victory, which is the 28th of her career and provides added momentum as she takes over the top spot in the world rankings with just four events remaining before the WSL Finals in September.

#Hawaii's Carissa Moore captured the #WSL #SurfRanchPro championship on Sunday as the 5x World Champ takes over top spot in the world rankings ▪️ Stay w/ https://t.co/mR4UHIAFGM + @KHONnews at 6p for more coverage 🤙🏽 @rissmoore10 #WSLHawaii pic.twitter.com/VKjaqXkJU3 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) May 28, 2023

Up next on tour will be the El Salvador stop starting on June 9.

Griffin Colapinto won the men’s division title.

Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Women’s Final Results:

1 – Carissa Moore (HAW) 16.53

2 – Caroline Marks (USA)15.43

Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Men’s Final Results:

1 – Griffin Colapinto (USA) 17.77

2 – Italo Ferreira (BRA) 17.13

Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Women’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Caroline Marks (USA) 15.53 DEF. Caitlin Simmers (USA) 15.00

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) 18.00 DEF. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 14.77

Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Men’s Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 15.60 DEF. Filipe Toledo (BRA) 14.10

HEAT 2: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 16.60 Def. Ethan Ewing (AUS) 16.36

Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Men’s Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 14.57 DEF. Yago Dora (BRA) 9.43

HEAT 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA) 17.20 DEF. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 16.17

HEAT 3: Ethan Ewing (AUS) 16.67 DEF. Gabriel Medina (BRA) 16.67

HEAT 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA) 17.27 DEF. Joao Chianca (BRA) 8.33

