For the first time this season, Hawaii’s Carissa Moore captured an event title and accomplished the feat in dramatic fashion.

The 5-time world champion and top-ranked surfer in the 2022 WSL rankings defeated second-ranked Johanne Defay of France in the final of the Oi Rio Pro on Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro.

Defay held the lead for majority of the final heat but with under a minute remaining Moore posted an impressive 9.50 to claim the victory.

Moore won by a score of 15.43 to 12.33.

The Olympic gold medalist has held onto the top ranking all season despite not having any first-place finishes before the crowning moment in Rio.

SAQUAREMA, RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – JUNE 28: Five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaii surfs in the Final at the Oi Rio Pro on June 28, 2022 at Saquarema, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Daniel Smorigo/World Surf League)

Moore, 29, has three runner-up finishes this season. Moore gained 10,000 points in the standings for this win in Rio, putting her 3,975 points ahead of Defay.

Moore’s point total on the season has already clinched her a spot into the WSL’s Final-5 in the Rip Curl WSL Finals at Lower Trestles, California.

WSL CT rookie Gabriela Bryan of Kauai lost to Defay in the semifinals and finished in third place. The performance though moves her to eighth place in the WSL Rankings.

On the men’s side, Brazil’s Filipe Toledo secured his second event win of the season, holding on to first place of the WSL rankings.

The WSL Championship Tour season continues with the Corona Open J-Bay in South Africa starting on July 12.