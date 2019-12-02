Carissa Moore becomes first American women’s surfer to qualify for 2020 Olympics

BALI, INDONESIA – MAY 14: Three-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaii advances to Round 3 of the 2019 Corona Bali Protected after winning Heat 1 of Round 2 at Keramas on May 14, 2019 in Bali, Indonesia. (Photo by Matt Dunbar/WSL via Getty Images)

Punahou alum and Honolulu native Carissa Moore became the first American women’s surfer to ever qualify for the Olympics on Sunday.

Competition for the lululemon Maui Pro began on Sunday. The event is the season finale of the World Surf League Championship Tour.

Three women entered the day in the hunt for two Olympic qualifying spots. Lakey Peterson lost in the round of 16, resulting in WSL points leader, Moore earning qualification into the Tokyo Games.

Surfing will become an Olympic sport for the first time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Only a maximum of two surfers per gender per nation can qualify.

Moore advanced through to the quarterfinals of the Maui Pro by defeating local Maui surfer and wild card entrant Summer Macedo in the round of 16.

With Peterson’s loss, that leaves Moore and Caroline Marks to compete for the WSL title on Monday as the competition continues on Maui. It would be Moore’s fourth world championship of her career.