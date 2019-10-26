Carissa Moore beaten in semifinals, world title chase will go to Maui

Honolulu’s Carissa Moore lost to Lakey Peterson in the semifinal round of the MEO Rip Curl Pro in Portugal. The world number one’s chase for a fourth World Surf League championship will continue in the season finale of the Championship Tour on Maui.
Peterson went on to lose to Caroline Mark in the women’s final. Peterson is still ranked number two in the WSL, Marks is number three. Both are title contenders.
Moore was beaten by a 13.23-11.5 score in the semifinal. It’s her seventh top-three this season.
Moore has 58,600 world ranking points. Second place on the Jeep leaderboard is Peterson, with 55,125.
The Hawaii Pro goes November 25th through December sixth at Honolua Bay.