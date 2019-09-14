Career night for Hellvig helps UH to a four-set win

Without kills-leader Jolie Rasmussen, the Rainbow Wahine were inconsistent on Friday night, but defeated Utah Valley in four sets.

Hawaii improves to 8-0 this season.

Freshman hitter Hanna Hellvig led the ‘Bows with a career-high 17 kills. She also had 17 digs and five blocks.

Hawaii blocked well on the night with 10 total blocks. UH only hit .227 to Utah Valley’s .153.

Hawaii’s junior transfer Brooke Van Sickle was second in kills on the night with 11.

Rasmussen was listed as doubtful entering the game. No timeline has been given on her return from the ankle injury she suffered on Thursday night.

The Wahine play UCLA tomorrow in the final game of the Outrigger Invite at 7:00pm at the Stan Sheriff Center