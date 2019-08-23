Campbell’s Titus Mokiao-Atimalala making an impact on both sides of the ball ahead of showdown with Saint Louis

Week four of the Hawaii High School Football schedule rolls on Friday night where among the marquee matchups will be held in Ewa Beach, as the top-ranked and three-time defending state champions of Saint Louis will put their 27-game winning-streak on the line against number four Campbell.

Without a doubt, the Savers will be heavy underdogs, but will bring perhaps the scrappiest playmaker in the 808 into the outing in two-way standout Titus Mokiao-Atimalala.

“I’m going into this game to work. Just another game. Although they might be a good team, it’s just going to be another game. We all just got to work and put in the work at practice and at game time,” said Mokiao-Atimalala.

Through the first two games of the season for Campbell, the junior wide receiver and defensive back has hauled in four touchdown catches to go with two forced turnovers.

“I’m always going to do whatever I have to do for the team. I enjoy it, and yeah, I’m good.”

Titus enters this week’s match-up with 12-catches for 276-yards, and has been a difference maker at safety with, as senior Poki’i Adkins-Kupuka’a continues to rehab a leg injury.

When asked which side of the ball he enjoys playing more, Titus gave the answer you would expect from someone that truly enjoys the game.

“I enjoy both sides of the ball. Just making plays for the team makes me happy. As long as by the end of the game we have that win, I’m satisfied,” said Mokiao-Atimalala.

The Sabers and Crusaders will hit the field on Friday at 7:30pm on the Campbell campus. The game will be televised on Spectrum OC 16.

WEEK 4 – HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, AUG. 22

Hawaii Prep at Pahoa, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 23

Saint Louis at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

Damien at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

Leilehua at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Radford at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Kalaheo at Pearl City, 6 p.m.

Kalani at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Hilo at Keaau, 7:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

Vincent Massey (Brandon, Manitoba) at Waialua, 6 p.m.

Orange Glen (Escondido, Calif.) vs. Waimea, at Hanapepe Stadium, 7 p.m.

Fagaitua (Pago Pago, American Samoa) at Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, Calif.) at Konawaena, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

Waianae at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

Mililani at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.

Punahou at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.

Aiea at Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Pac-Five at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.

Kaiser vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 6 p.m.

Honokaa at Waiakea, 7:30 p.m.

Kamehameha-Hawaii at Ka’u, 1 p.m.

Lahainaluna at King Kekaulike, 7 p.m.

Kaimuki at ‘Iolani, 3 p.m. (Father Bray Classic)

Maui vs. Kauai, at Vidinha Stadium, 7 p.m.

Programming Note:

Season 7 of Cover2 powered by the LA Rams will premiere on Thursday, September 5 at 9:30pm on KHON2.