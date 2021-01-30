Campbell’s Titus Mokiao-Atimalala commits to UCF

Campbell football star Titus Mokiao-Atimalala has committed to play college football for UCF, the senior announced on his social media accounts on Saturday afternoon.

Mokiao-Atimalala was not able to have a senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic as Hawaii did not hold high school sports in the fall of 2020. However, he still had a legendary prep career, finishing with 170 receptions, 2,915 receiving yards and 37 touchdowns, according to Hawaii Prep World. He finishes his career 595 yards short of Kanawai Noa’s career record, a mark he was poised to surpass had he been able to play in 2020.

In 2019, Mokiao-Atimalala’s standout performances as a receiver and defensive back, as well his humility on and off the field, made him the first non-senior to win the Cover2 Marcus Mariota Award, which annually recognizes the most outstanding player in the state.

Mokiao-Atimalala chose the Knights after receiving over 20 scholarship offers from FBS programs. At UCF, Mokiao-Atimalala will join former Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the state’s all-time passing leader, as well as Kamehameha alum and Knights starting offensive guard Lokahi Pauole.

On Wednesday, UCF head coach Josh Heupel departed to take the same position at Tennessee. Randy Shannon currently holds the title of interim head coach for the Knights.

Mokiao-Atimalala’s older brother, Tamatoa, recently finished his freshman season as a receiver for the University of Hawaii football team. Tamatoa is also a Campbell product.