Campbell senior Taryn Irimata closed her high school softball career on top, taking home as many accolades as she could on the way out.

After pitching Campbell to its first state title since 2017 in May, Irimata was recently named to the HHSAA Hall of Honor’s Class of 2023, earning one of 12 coveted spots that comes with a $2,000 college stipend.

On Friday, Irimata was also named the Gatorade Hawaii State Softball Player of the Year.

Irimata has been Campbell’s ace since she was a freshman. In 2023, she held opponents to a 1.37 ERA with 124 strikeouts to just 10 walks in 97 innings.

Irimata will enroll at the University of Nevada this fall and will play for its softball team.