Campbell/Waipahu & Aiea/Leilehua football games scheduled for Friday have been cancelled

Two non-league games scheduled for Friday evening have been cancelled for the slated opening weekend of High School Football in Hawaii.

Oahu Interscholastic Association football coordinator Harold Tanaka confirmed to KHON2 Sports on Monday evening that Campbell at Waipahu and Aiea at Leilehua will not be played this weekend and will not be rescheduled.

It was not revealed whether or not the games were scratched due to positive COVID-19 cases.

This past weekend it was revealed that the scheduled Kamehameha vs. Mililani game was postponed following to a positive COVID-19 case within the Kamehameha program.

On Monday it was reported that Vaccines will be required for student athletes at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama.

Currently there are five games remaining on the week one schedule which only feature Oahu schools.

WEEK 1 SCHEDULE:

Friday, August 6

Punahou @ Kailua – 7:00 pm

Castle @ Kapolei – 7:00 pm

Saturday, August 7

Kaiser @ Iolani – 3:00 pm – LIVE STREAM LINK

Pearl City @ Moanalua – 7:00 pm (Televised on Spectrum OC16)

Damien @ Radford – 6:00 pm

* Live Stream links will be provided when available