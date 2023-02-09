For the first time in program history, Campbell will play for a boy’s basketball state championship.

The Sabers advanced into Friday’s HHSAA Division I championship with a 46-38 double overtime win over Maryknoll on Thursday night at Moanalua High School. Rondell Blenman-Villarreal scored a team high 15 points as the OIA champions improved to 25-5 on the season.

On the other side of the bracket, the defending state champs of Saint Louis kept their bid for back-to-back titles alive with a 47-34 win over Moanalua. Pupu Sepulona had a double-double of 21 pts, 11 rebounds.

As for the Divsion II championship game, Kohala returns for a second time in three seasons to face University Lab. The Cowboys defeated Hawaii Baptist Academy, 61-45. Meanwhile, The Junior Bows earned their spot with a 56-45 win over Kauai.

The 2023 HHSAA state championship games will take place on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena. The D-II game will tip-off at 5:00pm, followed by the D-I final.

For more, including schedule and brackets, click here.