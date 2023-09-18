Prior to Kahuku’s historic upset over defending national champion St. John Bosco on Saturday, another surprising result occurred on the islands the night before.

In its new turf home field in Ewa Beach, Campbell handed Punahou its first loss to a Hawaii team in 2023.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The Sabers were ranked fifth at the time, while the Buffanblu were ranked second.

After the win, Campbell has risen all the way to No. 2 in the latest Cover2 rankings, which is voted on weekly by a panel representing each football-playing island.

Kahuku received all the No. 1 votes, and has also ascended to No. 9 nationally.

The latest Cover2 poll is below.