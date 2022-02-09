Campbell remains undefeated, wins program’s first ever OIA Girl’s Basketball Championship with win over Mililani

For the first time in school history, Campbell captured an OIA girls basketball championship as the Sabers remained undefeated with a 37-26 victory over Mililani in the Division I league title game at Radford on Wednesday night.

The Sabers were led behind the play of Julien Parado who scored 13 points, with 9 rebounds and five blocks.

With the victory, Campbell improved to 13-0 on the season and will look to continue their historic season next week in the HHSAA State Championship Tournament.

Earlier in the evening, Kailua also made history by claiming the program’s first league championship winning the Division II crown with a 31-24 win over Kalaheo.

